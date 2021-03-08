NATICK (CBS) — Giovanni Taboh’s parents are devastated. Their 17-year-old boy was out with his friends this weekend when a Jeep, driven by his best friend, crashed.

Giovanni was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

His parents told WBZ-TV he was really full of life, so excited about his budding music career.

“It doesn’t sink it. It doesn’t, it hasn’t,” George Taboh said about his son’s death. “We just started crying. It’s been tough, it’s been tough.”

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday along I-93 in Canton. Police said Giovanni was ejected from the backseat of a Jeep Wrangler when the driver tried to cross multiple lanes to make an exit and hit another car.

“I really don’t want the parents and the kids that were in that car, or their parents to feel guilty, or Nick to feel guilty because it could’ve been Giovanni driving,” said mom Caroline Taboh.

Hundreds of Giovanni’s classmates held a vigil outside Natick High School on Sunday to honor the teen and comfort his family.

“For those kids to come out, 90% of them hugged me I couldn’t even breathe with the mask on me. It really, it was so soothing,” said George.

Giovanni is being remembered as a jovial kid who loved sports and making music.

He was his mother’s only child.

“He loved life. Such a lively boy that lights up the world,” said Caroline.

A GoFundMe page for the Taboh family has raised more than $35,000 to help cover funeral expenses.