CANTON (CBS) – A 17-year-old Natick boy was killed and several others were hurt Saturday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Canton. He was identified as Giovanni Taboh by school officials.

Around 10:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler near Exit 2B when Massachusetts State Police say he tried to cross multiple lanes to take the exit.

The Jeep then slammed into a 2011 Toyota Corolla that was being driven by a 28-year-old woman on the ramp.

The impact from the crash pushed the Toyota into the woods. The Jeep rolled over across the ramp and came to a stop in the grass nearby.

Taboh, who was a passenger in the back seat of the Jeep, was ejected from the crash. The teenager was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton but did not survive.

Three other people in the Jeep and the woman from the Toyota were all taken to area hospitals. State Police said all four had non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, a vigil was held for Taboh.

“I had a class with him last year. He was a kid who really stood out and it sounds so cliche but he was a very funny kid. He’s someone who this school and this town will miss greatly,” said one attendee.

Counselors are being made available for the students and staff at Natick High School.