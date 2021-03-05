BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady continues to break records, though he’s not individually responsible for this latest feat.

A rookie card from Brady’s 2000 season with the Patriots sold for a record amount, fetching $1.32 million from the winning bidder.

PWCC Marketplace shared the news on Twitter, stating, “The highest sale for a football card. Ever.”

That winning bidder was James Park, the co-founder, president and CEO of FitBit.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady,” said Park, who attended Harvard University before dropping out to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors. “The last Super Bowl win was just a mind-blowing accomplishment. I’ve also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection and I’m incredibly excited to now own 1 of only 100 of Brady’s best rookie card.”

Brady, of course, is still playing, having just completed his 21st NFL season by winning his seventh Super Bowl and earning Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time, this time for the Buccaneers.

Brady reacted to this sale the same way he reacted when another of his rookie cards sold for $400,000 two years ago, vowing to check his basement for any leftover memorabilia that might be valuable.

The winning bidder two years ago — when Brady was merely a six-time champion — said that he expected the card to be worth millions in five to 10 years. The seventh Super Bowl victory might have accelerated the timeline of that value growth.

That rookie card from 2000 likely wasn’t created with the thought that Brady would go on to become the greatest quarterback of all time. New England drafted Brady with the 199th pick in the 2000 draft, and he saw the field just once that season, completing one of his three passes late in a Thanksgiving Day loss in Detroit.

ESPN reported that the $1.32 million price paid for this card beat the previous record for highest sale for a football card by nearly $500,000.