



BOSTON (CBS) – Even Tom Brady is impressed with the record-setting sale of his rookie card.

On Tuesday, a rare Brady rookie card sold at auction for $400,100. It set the record for highest price ever paid at auction for a football card.

Brady joked on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of an article about the sale and saying “You know I’m cleaning out the basement today.”

The card is from the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket collection. It was graded by Beckett Grading Services as a 9 out of 10, which qualifies as gem mint. It is one of two cards in the world graded in such pristine condition.