BOSTON (CBS) – Even Tom Brady is impressed with the record-setting sale of his rookie card.

On Tuesday, a rare Brady rookie card sold at auction for $400,100. It set the record for highest price ever paid at auction for a football card.

A rare Tom Brady rookie card. (Image Credit: PWCC Marketplace)

Brady joked on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of an article about the sale and saying “You know I’m cleaning out the basement today.”

(Image Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram)

The card is from the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket collection. It was graded by Beckett Grading Services as a 9 out of 10, which qualifies as gem mint. It is one of two cards in the world graded in such pristine condition.

