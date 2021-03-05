NEEDHAM (CBS) — A construction worker fell 15-20 feet off of a steel beam at the Public Safety Complex in Needham on Friday. It happened around 8:30 a.m., according to the Needham Fire Chief Dennis Condon.
"They're putting up steel in the Public Safety Complex on the police wing and he was part of that process. He was on a piece of steel and he fell into the pit," said Condon.
Boston Technical Rescue was brought in to help rescue him. Crews had to load the worker onto a stretcher and pulled the stretcher up using ropes.
The worker was med-flighted to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He had back pain and cuts on his face but was conscious and speaking, the Needham Fire Department said.
OSHA will be brought in to investigate.
The incident follows two deadly accidents at construction sites in the last several days.
One construction worker was killed and another was seriously injured Wednesday morning when a stairwell collapsed at a city-owned parking garage in Cambridge. Two men were killed last week in an accident at a construction site in Boston’s Financial District.