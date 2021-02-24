BOSTON (CBS) – Two men were killed Wednesday morning in an accident at a construction site in Boston’s Financial District. Relatives of one of the victims said the men fell about 20 feet into a hole after being hit by a truck.

Boston police and firefighters, including technical rescue crews, were called to High Street around 8 a.m. after an initial report that multiple people had been struck by a vehicle.

The men were found in a hole at the site and the scene shifted from a rescue to a recovery. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they cannot yet comment on how the men ended up in the hole.

A reconstruction unit was called to the scene, as well as representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

A crane was brought in to lift the truck up so the hole wouldn’t collapse during the recovery mission.

“It’s a really sad, sad incident on what started out as a beautiful day today,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Authorities have not released the names of the men killed, but family members told WBZ-TV that 27-year-old Jordan Romero of Lynn was one of them.

Romero’s relatives said they were told a truck knocked the men into a hole that was at least 20 feet deep.

They described Romero as a hard-worker who came to Massachusetts from El Salvador 10 years ago. They said he was a father of two young children and was working to make enough money to bring his family to the United States.

“If I could just see him one more time that’s all I want. It hasn’t hit me. It doesn’t feel real. It honestly feels like I’m dreaming,” said Romero’s sister, Leslie Villalobos.

Family Members Identify Man Killed In Construction Accident

High Street is currently closed from Oliver Street to Surface Road.

“This is a tragic incident for the victims, their families and their coworkers,” Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long said.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office is investigating the incident.

“Right now we don’t know if this is a crime; we know that it’s a tragedy,” Rollins said.

Walsh said Atlantic Coast Utilities’ other permitted worksite has been immediately suspended until an investigation into the deaths is complete.