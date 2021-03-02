LOUDON, N.H. (CBS) – Gov. Chris Sununu said the state is “looking to set records” this weekend as it sets New Hampshire Motor Speedway up as a mass COVID vaccination site for residents whose appointments are not scheduled until April or May.
The site will be open March 6, 7 and 8 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in Loudon.
The state will reach out residents who already have appointments to give them an opportunity to move up to this weekend. New Hampshire hopes to vaccinate more than 10,000 people over three days.
Residents are reminded not to show up at the speedway if they have not been contacted by the state.
“As we’ve repeatedly said, as more doses come in we will work hard to get them into the arms of Granite Staters as fast as possible,” Gov. Chris Sununu said. “This weekend we are looking to set records and I would like to thank our team of state and local officials dedicating the time and effort to ensure this operation is successful.”