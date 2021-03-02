BOSTON (CBS) – Winds were whipping around Massachusetts Monday into Tuesday to make cold temperatures feel even more frigid and bringing down trees and limbs in some towns.
So who had the highest wind gust speeds? Here are some of the strongest wind gusts in Massachusetts from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Provincetown 76 MPH
Duxbury 67 MPH
Wrentham 66 MPH
Dennis 65 MPH
Fall River 64 MOH
Cambridge 63 MPH
Boston 62 MPH
Mattapoisett 62 MPH
Mendon 62 MPH
Worcester 62 MPH
Nantucket 57 MPH
Westboro 57 MPH
Gloucester 56 MPH
Rockport 56 MPH
Fairhaven 55 MPH
Westford 55 MPH
Franklin 54 MPH
Easthamptom 51 MPH
Westfield 51 MPH
Woods Hole 51 MPH
Medford 50 MPH