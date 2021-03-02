BOSTON (CBS) – Nearly 50,000 homes and businesses lost electricity overnight as wind gusts topped 50 miles per hour in several towns across Massachusetts.
Check: Power Outage MapREAD MORE: 6 Dr. Seuss Books Will No Longer Be Published Due To Racist Images
Peak wind gusts hit 62 mph in Worcester and in nearby Westborough a gust around 50 mph brought a large tree down onto a house and garage on Birch Road.
In Roxbury, a giant piece of scaffolding was blown off a building on Alphonsus Street, scattering debris into a backyard and pool. What's left of it was being held up by a tree.
“We have approximately 200-to-250 foot by 7 stories tall scaffolding that was dislodged because of the wind, collapsed and it’s leaning up against this building,” Boston Fire District Chief Pat Nichols told reporters. “It’s very fortunate nobody was hurt. It could have been a lot worse if there was anybody around, including construction people that might have been working in and around that building.”
In Salem, Deputy Fire Chief John Payne said the wind was "the factor" in a fire overnight at a multi-family home off Broadway. The bitter cold was also an issue for firefighters, but no one was hurt.
The winds are expected to slow down Tuesday night and Wednesday will be calmer and warmer.