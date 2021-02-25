BOSTON (CBS) – Fifty thousand new appointments went online Thursday morning for the state’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites and the website where people can sign up has not crashed this time. But there are extremely long waits in line.

Gov. Charlie Baker said tech experts worked all week to make sure the website was ready for the surge of traffic when the appointments went live at 8 a.m.

He hoped a new digital waiting room would improve the experience. It is working, but the waiting has been infuriating for many.

Several people have been told they will have to wait for days to get out of the waiting room. Denise Witherell emailed WBZ-TV with a screen shot of her waiting time – 39,725 minutes. That’s more than 27 days.

But some people were able to make appointments. WBZ-TV’s Liam Martin said it took “a lot of patience” but he was eventually able to get through and book something.

“It appears the state is adding slots piece-meal throughout the day,” he tweeted.

With a lot of patience, I was able to get through and book. It appears the state is adding slots piece-meal throughout the day. Good luck, all! — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) February 25, 2021

The vaccine website crashed last Thursday when one million residents 65 and older and those with two medical conditions became eligible to make appointments on February 18.

Baker will testify Thursday morning before the legislature’s coronavirus oversight committee looking into the state’s bumpy vaccine rollout. You can watch it live on CBSN Boston at 11 a.m.

To book your appointment at any of the sites visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible or call the hotline at 211.