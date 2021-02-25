BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will testify Thursday before the oversight committee looking into the state’s bumpy vaccination rollout.
Baker will be the first person to speak before the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management when the hearing begins at 11 a.m. (You can watch it live on CBSN Boston in the video above)
Tiffany Tate, the CEO of PrepMod, a non-profit organization out of Maryland, will testify after Baker. Her company manages the appointment system for Massachusetts' mass COVID-19 vaccine sites. It took "full responsibility" for its role in last Thursday's website crash.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel will also testify starting at 4 p.m.
"The state's COVID-19 vaccination plan was developed by experts and guided by science, but the rollout has been marked by both logistical and communications shortcomings," House Speaker Ron Mariano said in a statement. "It is our hope that through these hearings, we will ascertain valuable information about the failures of the rollout and help contribute to solutions for the people of the Commonwealth."
This will be the first in a series of oversight hearings on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan. The others will be scheduled in the coming weeks.