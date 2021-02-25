CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — As more women continue to get involved in NFL coaching, the Patriots are open to creating more opportunities.

On Thursday, Bill Belichick went so far to give out his email address to all of the women participating in the NFL’s Women’s Careers In Football Forum.

That’s according to Sam Rapoport, the NFL’s senior director of diversity and inclusion, who tweeted that Belichick and his former player/current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel both made themselves available to any women looking to get involved in coaching staffs.

Earlier in the virtual session, Belichick explained how coaches entering the field can stand out, while also offering specific advice for situational football.

The forum involves 40 women, 75 percent of whom are women of color. Belichick and Vrabel were among seven head coaches who spoke to the participants. On Wednesday, Buccaneers head coach and Super Bowl champion Bruce Arians implored the participants to send their resumes to the Bucs by the end of the week.

