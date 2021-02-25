BOSTON (CBS) — As more women continue to get involved in NFL coaching, the Patriots are open to creating more opportunities.

On Thursday, Bill Belichick went so far to give out his email address to all of the women participating in the NFL’s Women’s Careers In Football Forum.

That’s according to Sam Rapoport, the NFL’s senior director of diversity and inclusion, who tweeted that Belichick and his former player/current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel both made themselves available to any women looking to get involved in coaching staffs.

Mind blown. Coach Belichick and Coach Vrabel share their email addresses with the young coaches, asked them to follow-up with them to further develop. This is what it’s all about. #forwardprogress pic.twitter.com/CjudGHhL5q — Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) February 25, 2021

Earlier in the virtual session, Belichick explained how coaches entering the field can stand out, while also offering specific advice for situational football.

Day 2 of the @NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum kicks off with Coach Belichick & Coach Vrabel discussing ways for entry-level coaches to stand out.

Interestingly, Coach Belichick opens with a story about Title IX and is now explaining how to start your plan to become a HC. pic.twitter.com/kPWnJW1fjs — Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) February 25, 2021

Coach Vrabel breaks down how he approaches the 2:00 drill. Coach Belichick chimed in and recommended the coaches spend time fully understanding the kicking game to master situational football. #dreamzoomroom pic.twitter.com/07XWcThlje — Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) February 25, 2021

The forum involves 40 women, 75 percent of whom are women of color. Belichick and Vrabel were among seven head coaches who spoke to the participants. On Wednesday, Buccaneers head coach and Super Bowl champion Bruce Arians implored the participants to send their resumes to the Bucs by the end of the week.