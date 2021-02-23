BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be among a number of NFL coaches, owners, and executives speaking to a group of women who are looking to enter or advance in the football world.
The event — the fifth “Women’s Careers In Football Forum” — will be held virtually this week, and it will involve 40 women, 75 percent of whom are women of color.READ MORE: Mass. Aims To Take Remote, Hybrid Learning 'Off The Table,' Bring Students Back To Classrooms
The event will feature panel discussions and networking opportunities with “executives, coaches, industry experts and hiring managers representing organizations such as the NFL and Women Leaders in College Sports.”READ MORE: Boston Dynamics Condemns 'Spot's Rampage' Event That Will Mount Paintball Gun On Robot
In addition to Belichick, the head coaches participating in the event will be Miami’s Brian Flores, Buffalo’s Sean McDermott, New York’s Robert Saleh, Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians, Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel, and Washington’s Ron Rivera. Seven NFL general managers — including Houston’s Nick Caserio — will also participate, in addition to the owners of the Browns, Lions and Buccaneers. Commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife, Jane, will also be featured speakers.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: What's The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment?
The NFL said that over the past four years, 118 opportunities have emerged for women in football, including one for Lori Locust. She became the first female positional coach in the NFL and was part of the Bucs’ Super Bowl season in 2020.