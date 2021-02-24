QUINCY (CBS) – Jacqueline Massua is lucky to be alive, and on Wednesday, she got to meet the people who saved her life.
"I honestly didn't know if I was going to make it," Massua said with tears in her eyes.
Massua was hit by a car on Christmas Eve morning in Quincy and was pinned under the car. Fortunately, several Quincy Police officers were at the right place at the right time.
“I truly believe that if you guys weren’t there that day, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” Massua said.
The officers lifted the car off Massua in the busy Stop & Shop parking lot.
“They lifted the vehicle, it was a bunch of them – lifted it with a group effort. Lifted it and saved her life,” said Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan.
Massua’s cousin, Everett Mayor Carlo Demaria held back tears as he presented the officers with citations for their life-saving efforts.
Officer Michael Dougan, who was part of the rescue that day, said it's just part of the job.
“It’s good to see she’s recovered now. It’s another day for us. We’re glad to see her up and walking,” Dougan said.