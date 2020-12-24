Julian Edelman Not Spotted At Start Of Thursday's Patriots PracticeThe Patriots hit the practice field Thursday morning before they'll have Christmas Day off. But wide receiver Julian Edelman was not among his teammates in Foxboro on Thursday.

New Veterans Teague, Thompson Provide Instant Impact On CelticsA lack of contributing veterans hurt the Celtics last season. After one game of the 2020-21 season, things look much better on that front.

Lions' Bevell Ruled Out On Saturday, Making Tom Brady's Path To Playoffs A Whole Lot EasierTom Brady and the Buccaneers will face a Detroit Lions team that has no defensive coaches this week and may not have them for game day, either.

Celtics Takeaways: Tatum Hit The Shot, But Jaylen Brown Was Boston's Best Player In OpenerJayson Tatum provided the highlight, but Jaylen Brown was the star for the Celtics on opening night.

Gordon Hayward Has Big Night In Hornets Debut, But Loses To CavaliersGordon Hayward's career with the Charlotte Hornets got off to a much better start than his career with the Celtics.