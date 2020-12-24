QUINCY (CBS) — Police officers helped to lift a car off a woman after a driver struck two pedestrians in Quincy. It happened at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday at a Stop & Shop parking lot.
Both the 36-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man struck were hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the car was also taken to a hospital for observation.
The incident was captured on surveillance cameras.
Police said several officers happened to be in the area, and about six or seven police units as well as one civilian immediately responded to help.
“We actually had to lift the vehicle off of one of the victims,” police said.
The woman pinned beneath the car had been run over and possibly dragged, police said. She was responsive and talking to police officers at the scene.
The parking lot incident remains under investigation.