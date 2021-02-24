LAWRENCE (CBS) – The cause of a fire at the Corpus Christi Parish Rectory in Lawrence was electrical, investigators said.
The four-alarm fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday on Essex Street. The priest who lives there was the only person inside at the time and got out safe. He is now staying with a parishioner.
When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire on the second and third floor of the rectory. The church, which is connected to the rectory by two stairways, has some smoke and water damage, but firefighters were able to protect it from the flames.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said, “Our goal was to save the church and we were able to do that.”
Firefighters had a difficult time accessing the building due to alleyways and snow and ice. Crews were pulled out of the building before reaching the third floor due to unsafe conditions.
Damages to the rectory are estimated at $1.5 million.