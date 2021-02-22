LAWRENCE (CBS) – An intense four-alarm fire ripped through the rectory at a church in Lawrence Monday night. Firefighters received multiple calls for a fire at the Holy Rosary Church/Corpus Christi Parish on Essex Street at about 6 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire on the second and third floor of the rectory.
The priest who lives at the rectory was the only one inside at the time and got out safe.
Firefighters had a difficult time accessing the building due to alleyways and snow and ice. Crews were pulled out of the building before reaching the third floor due to unsafe conditions.
An intense fire ripped through the rectory at Holy Rosary Church in Lawrence. I'm told the priest was the only person inside & he made it out ok. It appears firefighters were able to contain the fire to the rectory. Waiting for update from officials for more details. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/1ETPgvwkKq
The church, which is connected to the rectory by two stairways, had smoke and water damage, but firefighters were able to protect it from the flames.
"This was a very tough firefight, but the firefighters and our mutual aid firefighters did an awesome job," Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.
No injuries have been reported.