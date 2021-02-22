Red Sox Place Franchy Cordero On COVID-19 Related Injured ListNewly acquired Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero was not at the team's first full squad workout on Monday, and now we know why.

Patriots QB Watch: Marcus Mariota Will Reportedly Be Available Via TradeAs the list of potential QB options rounds into form, it seems as though Marcus Mariota will be one of them.

David Pastrnak Named NHL's Third Star Of The WeekDavid Pastrnak put on an outdoor scoring show during Sunday's 7-3 Bruins win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe, and was rewarded for those efforts on Monday.

Cam Newton Opens Up On Bill Belichick: 'He Dope As [Bleep]'Despite being described every which way under the sun, Bill Belichick's never quite been described like this.

Details Emerge In Johnny Damon's DUI ArrestThe former Red Sox and MLB outfielder had a blood-alcohol level of nearly four times the legal limit after his arrest, according to police reports.