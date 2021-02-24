BOSTON (CBS) – Family members of Jordan Romero, who was killed Wednesday in a Boston construction accident, described him as a hard-working father who was trying to earn enough money to bring his family to the United States from El Salvador.
Romero and another man were killed on High Street in Boston's Financial District when they fell into a hole at a construction site. The second man has not yet been identified by investigators or family members.
Investigators have not said exactly how the incident unfolded. Romero’s family members told WBZ-TV a truck knocked them into the hole, which was about 20 feet deep.
The 27-year-old Lynn resident moved to the Massachusetts from El Salvador about 10 years ago. Family members said Romero was in search of a better life in the United States.
Romero was a father of two young children.
"If I could just see him one more time that's all I want. It hasn't hit me. It doesn't feel real. It honestly feels like I'm dreaming," said Romero's sister, Leslie Villalobos.
Atlantic Coast Utilities, the company in charge of the construction project, has had its other permitted work in Boston suspended until an investigation is completed.