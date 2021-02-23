WALTHAM (CBS) — Boston Dynamics isn’t happy about a planned “provocative” art project aiming to show a different side of “Spot,” the Waltham-based company’s robot dog that has become a viral video star.
"Spot's Rampage" is a virtual event organized by startup MSCHF and is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Internet users will be able to control Spot, mounted with a .68cal paintball gun, and watch via livestream as it destroys an art gallery.
The event refers to Spot as a “remote controlled war dog,” that could “become fixtures of militaries and militarized police.”
“We talked with Boston Dynamics and they HATED this idea,” MSCHF wrote on the event website. “They said they would give us another TWO Spots for FREE if we took the gun off.”
Boston Dynamics tweeted out a statement denouncing the event.
“To be clear, we condemn the portrayal of our technology in any way that promotes violence, harm, or intimidation,” the company said. “Our mission is to create and deliver surprisingly capable robots that inspire, delight & positively impact society.”
Boston Dynamics said that its products must not be used to "harm or intimidate people or animals," and any violations will void the warranty on the $75,000 robot dog.
“Provocative art can help push useful dialogue about the role of technology in our daily lives,” Boston Dynamics said. “This art, however, fundamentally misrepresents Spot and how it is being used to benefit our daily lives.”