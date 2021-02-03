WALTHAM (CBS/CNN) — A robot dog can learn new tricks – and even jump rope. Just take a look at “Spot.”

Boston Dynamics built a new extendable arm for the four-legged robot. It can drag objects as heavy as a cinder block, lift things, turn cranks and more.

A video shared by the company on YouTube shows Spot’s arm in action.

The Waltham company announced two other new features as well – Spot Enterprise and Scout.

Spot Enterprise is a new self-charging version of the robot, which can perform longer inspections and then return to its dock to charge itself. The company said it upgraded hardware for Spot Enterprise, so that it can work alone for longer, have extended WiFi and download large data sets more quickly.

Scout is the new web-based software for Spot, and it’s designed for hazardous tasks in workplaces such as nuclear plants and offshore oil fields without putting human workers at risk. Workers can control Spot remotely and view the workplace via robot camera. They can tap on the surroundings to tell Spot where to sit down. And on the off chance that Spot falls over, they can press a button to bring it upright again.

The new features aim to increase the robot’s functionality in hazardous, remote work sites.

“Since first launching Spot, we have worked closely with our customers to identify how the robot could best support their mission critical applications,” Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter said in a press release. “Our customers want reliable data collection in remote, hazardous, and dynamic worksites. We developed the new Spot products with these needs in mind.”

Spot’s new skills aren’t all for work – if three of them get together, they can even play a game of jump rope.

Boston Dynamics hasn’t announced pricing for the new Spot. Previous versions cost nearly $75,000.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN’s Shannon Liao contributed to this report.)