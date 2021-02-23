BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon about COVID and schools in Massachusetts.
Baker will be joined at the press conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Sec. of Education James Peyser and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley to discuss “coronavirus and education.”
Peyser joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller over the weekend, saying schools are safe for students and teachers. He also added that the process of bringing students back into the classroom for in-person learning is not moving fast enough.