BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston-based lobster company’s catch of the day won’t be appearing on anyone’s plate. James Hook and Company shared a photo over the weekend of a rare albino lobster caught off the coast of Maine.
"1 in 100 million," the company posted to Facebook, a reference to how rare it is to come across an albino lobster in the wild.
They plan to donate this lobster to the New England Aquarium.
James Hook and Company has been in the seafood business since 1925 and has a restaurant and retail store on the waterfront.
Earlier this month a rare yellow lobster named "Banana" was caught off Maine and donated to the University of New England.