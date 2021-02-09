BIDDEFORD, Maine (CBS) — A rare yellow lobster caught off Maine has a new home and a perfect name. “Banana” arrived earlier this month to the University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford, Maine.
Lobsterman Marley Babb made the catch at Tenants Harbor and donated the lobster to the school.RELATED: Walgreens To Offer 3,400 COVID Vaccines Weekly In NH, Moving Up Some Residents' Appointments
“Banana is about a pound to a pound and a half and is settling in nicely here at the MSC,” lab coordinator Lindsay Forrette said in a statement.
The odds of finding a yellow lobster in the wild are said to be about one in 30 million.RELATED: 'We Tried Getting Him Help,' Man Charged With Killing 70-Year-Old Father In East Bridgewater Home
The school has worked closely with lobster fishermen and the state’s Department of Marine Research. UNE is a partial recipient of an $860,000 federal grant to study the impact of warming in the Gulf of Maine on young lobsters.
MORE: 'Don't Be These Guys': Mass. State Police Urge Drivers To Clear Snow From Cars