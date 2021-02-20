BOSTON (CBS) – For the second day in a row, the start time for Sunday’s outdoor game at Lake Tahoe between the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers has changed. The NHL has moved the time from 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT to 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

The game had been originally set for 3 p.m. ET, but was changed Friday to 2 p.m. ET in the interest of player safety.

Then, the decision was made by the NHL Saturday to move the game up to 7:30 p.m. ET because of “Sunday’s forecast of sunlight with no cloud cover and unseasonably warm temperatures.”

The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights began their game on the outdoor rink on Saturday, but play was suspended after the first period due to poor ice conditions resulting from intense sunshine. The Avalanche-Knights game is scheduled to resume Saturday at 9 p.m. PT.

Sunday will be the fifth matchup between the Bruins and the Flyers this season, with Boston coming away victorious in all of those previous games. The Bruins have outscored the Flyers 16-9 with two wins in regulation, an overtime victory and a shootout win.

“I think the thing we are all trying to do is just take it all in,” said Brad Marchand on Saturday in Lake Tahoe. “There’s a lot of things that are out of our control, and we’re just here to make the most of it and enjoy it. It’s a very unique experience, and one that we’ll never have again in this setting.”