BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers will have to update their plans for Sunday’s outdoor game in Lake Tahoe. The NHL has bumped up the game’s start time by one hour.

The puck will now drop on the Bruins-Flyers tilt at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, the NHL announced Thursday. The game was originally set to start at 3 p.m., but the league moved it up in the interest of player safety.

The NHL cited Sunday’s sunny forecast for the time change, hoping to avoid the bright sunshine reflecting off the ice later in the afternoon.

Start time of Honda #NHLOutdoors Sunday changed to 11 a.m. PT. https://t.co/IFDsUp05Tm pic.twitter.com/T0DDS2Mjzj — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 19, 2021

As you can see, the rink that the NHL built in Lake Tahoe is a pretty amazing setting for a hockey game:

Sunday will be the fifth matchup between the Bruins and the Flyers this season, with Boston coming away victorious in all of those previous games. The Bruins have outscored the Flyers 16-9 with two wins in regulation, an overtime victory and a shootout win.