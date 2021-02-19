WATERTOWN (CBS) — There was a star sighting on a snowy day in Watertown Friday. George Clooney was spotted at filming for his new movie “The Tender Bar.”
Clooney, wearing a winter hat and jeans, was directing a scene at Bemis Park off Waltham Street.
In January, Clooney was spotted in Ipswich scouting locations for the Amazon Studios project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “American Horror Story” actress Lily Rabe will be joining “X-Men” actor Tye Sheridan and Cambridge native Ben Affleck in leading roles.
The movie adaptation of the J.R. Moehringer memoir is about the writer’s time growing up on Long Island and looking for a father figure among the customers at his uncle’s bar, according to The Reporter.
Dorchester native William Monahan, who won an Oscar for his work on “The Departed,” wrote the movie script.MORE NEWS: Snow Totals For February 19, 2021