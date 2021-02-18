WEATHER ALERT:‘Slow And Steady’ Storm Could Drop Up To 6 Inches Of Snow In Boston Area
PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Bad weather at shipping sites around the country forced a COVID vaccine clinic for veterans in Plymouth to be pushed back a week.

The VA Boston Healthcare System informed local health officials that its clinic scheduled for Saturday at the American Legion in Plymouth will need to be postponed.

The clinic is being rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27 at the same location.

Gov. Charlie Baker said on Thursday he may be calling on the Massachusetts National Guard to help transport coronavirus vaccines that are being delayed by winter weather.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.

