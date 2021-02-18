BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker may be calling on the Massachusetts National Guard to help transport coronavirus vaccines that are being delayed by winter weather. The Centers For Disease Control said severe weather across the country is expected to cause widespread delays in vaccine shipments.
Baker told the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning that there may be some "real issues with supply delivery this week."
“We got told last night that we might see a significant delay in our shipments,” he said. “We’re currently talking to the National Guard – and they will do this – about going down to Kentucky and Tennessee, which is where this stuff is currently located, and bringing it back.”
Baker said using the National Guard to transport the vaccine to Massachusetts needs to be OK'd by the federal government first.
The state has been expecting 139,000 vaccine doses to arrive next week, which would be a modest increase of 29,000 compared to current shipments.
Massachusetts on Thursday opened up vaccine eligibility to a million more residents, including those 65 years old and above and people with two or more eligible medical conditions.
“We can’t afford to go what will be almost a week without getting any new doses from the feds and continue to maintain the appointment schedules that people here expect,” Baker said.