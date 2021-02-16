School ClosingsMassachusetts And Southern NH School Closings
BOSTON (CBS) – A series of crashes took place during the Tuesday morning commute around the region as ice made for slippery driving conditions.

Multiple cars were involved in a crash on Route 3 North after Exit 20 in Duxbury, including one that went into the median.

Just after 6 a.m., a rollover crash was reported on Interstate 93 in Andover near Exit 42. Traffic slowed down in the area following the crash.

The crash is being reported as serious with a driver trapped and the vehicle on top of the guardrail.

A car and tractor trailer were involved in a crash on I-495 South in Haverhill. The right lane was closed following the crash.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had 547 pieces of equipment deployed on the roads as of 6:30 a.m. around the state.

The speed limit was lowered to 40 MPH between the New York border and Weston due to road conditions.

Ice caused several crashes late Monday night as well around the area.

