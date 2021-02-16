BOSTON (CBS) – A series of crashes took place during the Tuesday morning commute around the region as ice made for slippery driving conditions.
Multiple cars were involved in a crash on Route 3 North after Exit 20 in Duxbury, including one that went into the median.RELATED: Gillette Stadium COVID Vaccine Site Celebrating Milestone
Just after 6 a.m., a rollover crash was reported on Interstate 93 in Andover near Exit 42. Traffic slowed down in the area following the crash.
The crash is being reported as serious with a driver trapped and the vehicle on top of the guardrail.RELATED: Ice Forces Postponements On Opening Day At Worcester State Mass COVID Vaccination Site
A car and tractor trailer were involved in a crash on I-495 South in Haverhill. The right lane was closed following the crash.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had 547 pieces of equipment deployed on the roads as of 6:30 a.m. around the state.
The speed limit was lowered to 40 MPH between the New York border and Weston due to road conditions.MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Ice caused several crashes late Monday night as well around the area.