BOSTON (CBS) – Freezing rain created treacherous road conditions across the state Monday night.
Several cars spun out on I-95 in Lexington and Burlington. The highway was temporarily shut down in both directions between exits 31 and 32 due to ice.
Lexington Firefighters said they responded to multiple crashes in the area.
Salt trucks treated the road before it was reopened.
On Route 290 in Shrewsbury, firefighters responded to a tractor-trailer that slid off the road.
Up to a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation from freezing rain will be possible tonight and into tomorrow morning for portions of central/western MA. pic.twitter.com/MlobLjsrnI
— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 15, 2021
Areas north and west of Boston were preparing for an icy commute Tuesday morning. MassDOT said it has upwards of 1,400 sand and salt spreaders ready to go.