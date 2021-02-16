School ClosingsMassachusetts And Southern NH School Closings
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Injured Bishop Feehan hockey player AJ Quetta received a warm sendoff Tuesday morning as he left Mass General Hospital to go to a rehab facility in Atlanta.

Quetta was critically injured when he crashed into the boards during a game on January 26.

He was supposed to be moved to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Monday, but the trip was pushed back a day because of the weather.

Teammates wait with signs to give AJ Quetta a send off message when he leaves Mass General Hospital for Atlanta. (WBZ-TV)

Tuesday morning around 6 a.m., Quetta’s teammates stood outside Mass General wearing their green road jerseys and holding signs.

The jersey choice symbolized that Quetta is preparing for a road trip. The players plan to wear their white home jerseys when Quetta returns.

AJ Quetta’s teammates raise their sticks as he leaves Mass General Hospital. (WBZ-TV)

A line of teammates lifted their sticks in the air as Quetta was brought out of the hospital and to a waiting ambulance.

Players released a video Monday ahead of Quetta’s departure, holding signs describing their teammate. The signs had words like “grit” “determination” and “fighter.” They hope it will inspire Quetta as he faces his next challenge.

GoFundMe page set up for his care has raised almost $900,000.

