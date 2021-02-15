BOSTON (CBS) – AJ Quetta, the Bishop Feehan hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game last month, will be transferred to a rehab facility in Georgia on Tuesday.
On Monday night, his family posted a new photo of AJ with the "Angels of the PICU" at Mass General Hospital.
He was critically injured when he crashed into the boards during a game on January 26.
ATTENTION #AJsArmy: AJ is moving to his next step to recovery tomorrow & flying to Atlanta. AJ and his family want to thank the AMAZING Mass General team. They could not have gotten here without all of your support. From the Quetta family "Thank you to the Angels of MGH PICU! pic.twitter.com/mwyGXb3kti
— AJ's Army (@AJsArmy10) February 15, 2021
AJ was supposed to be moved to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Monday, but the trip was pushed back a day because of the weather.
A GoFundMe page set up for his care has raised almost $900,000.