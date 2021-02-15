WEATHER ALERT:Two Storms Headed To New England During Active Weather Week
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – AJ Quetta, the Bishop Feehan hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game last month, will be transferred to a rehab facility in Georgia on Tuesday.

On Monday night, his family posted a new photo of AJ with the “Angels of the PICU” at Mass General Hospital.

He was critically injured when he crashed into the boards during a game on January 26.

AJ was supposed to be moved to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Monday, but the trip was pushed back a day because of the weather.

A GoFundMe page set up for his care has raised almost $900,000.

