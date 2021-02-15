HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Five separate snowmobile crashes left several riders with serious injuries over the weekend in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire Fish and Game officers responded to crashes in Claremont and Middleton on Saturday and in Alexandria, Ellsworth and Hillsborough on Sunday.
In several cases, officials said driver inexperience led to the crashes.
In Hillsboro, a 20-year-old Biddeford, Maine, woman who had never been on a snowmobile before and didn't know how to either turn or stop crashed head-on into a bob house on Franklin Pierce Lake. She was thrown from the machine into the bob house sustaining serious but not life-threatening injuries.
A 33-year-old from Rockland was seriously injured in the Saturday crash near Access Road in Middleton.
On Saturday, a 60-year-old North Reading woman was hurt in a snowmobile crash in Pelham.
"Riders are reminded to ride within their limits and experience level to avoid accidents," Fish and Game said in a statement.
