PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A Massachusetts woman was hurt in a snowmobile crash on Saturday. It happened around 1:25 p.m. near Noella Avenue in Pelham, New Hampshire.
Police said 60-year-old Michelle Saball, of North Reading, was found on the ground by first responders.
It appears speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. Instead, investigators believe it was likely caused by operator error. No other machines were involved.
Saball was taken to Lowell General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Pelham Police and New Hampshire Fish & Game are investigating the crash.