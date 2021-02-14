WORCESTER (CBS) — A vigil took place in Worcester Sunday night to mourn the three lives lost in a fire there on Friday. Dozens stood in the cold to show support for the Adams family.
Flames destroyed a triple-decker on Jacques Avenue. Woodrow Adams Jr. said he lost his father, his grandmother, and his uncle in the blaze.
Edna Williams and Jerry Prince were unable to escape the heavy smoke and flames. Woodrow Adams Sr. died at a hospital on Saturday after he was forced to jump out of a window.
The Adams family has been in the same neighborhood for decades.
“Our family grew up here, in this community. They’ve owned this property for over 40 years. Childhood memories. This is tragic but I promise you, the faith of God, with the strength of the community, with everyone who is supporting us and standing by us through this tough time, we will make it through this,” said Woodrow Adams Jr.
As of Sunday night, a GoFundMe page for the family has raised $96,000 for the family.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.