WORCESTER (CBS) – Three people are dead after an overnight fire at a three-story home in Worcester. At least 13 people were inside when the blaze started, and firefighters say the flames spread quickly.

Woodrow Adams Jr. says he lost his father, his grandmother, and his uncle in the blaze.

“This is something that we never saw coming. It hurts. It’s tough. We’re sad. But we’re thankful at the same time. We’re blessed. We have faith. We believe in god,” he said.

Fire officials say the fire on Jaques Avenue started Friday night just after 7 p.m. On Saturday, just a shell of the house remained. The family has now set up a GoFundMe asking for the help.

“The fire conditions inside deteriorated very, very, quickly. We pulled out firefighters out for their safety,” said Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Martin Dyer on Friday.

Adams Jr. is a court officer. District Attorney of Worcester County Joseph Early tweeted on Saturday, “One of our beloved court officers Woodrow Adams and his family suffered a horrible tragedy last night in the fire on Jaques Avenue. Not only is Woody a beloved member of the courthouse community, but he gives back so much. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Woodrow and his family.”

The Red Cross is assisting the family at this time. There is no word yet on the cause, and the fire remains under investigation.

“Our family has lost everything. From pictures, from paperwork for bills, just everything. Valuables that were in the family,” Adams Jr. said. “Love one another. You never know what tomorrow brings. You never know if you’re going to make it through the night. Love one another. Tell them how much you love them, how much they mean to you.”