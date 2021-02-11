BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Wednesday morning on COVID vaccines in Massachusetts.
You can watch it live at 12:30 p.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above. The press conference will take place following a tour of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center vaccination site.
Baker will be joined at the press conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center President and CEO Manny Lopes, Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers President and CEO Michael Curry, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts President and CEO Andrew Dreyfus.
Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine plan got underway February 1 with shots for residents 75 and older. Once that group is vaccinated, people over 65 are also eligible.