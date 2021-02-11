DANVERS (CBS) – Thursday marked the first day that caregivers could receive their own COVID vaccine when bringing someone over the age of 75 to receive their own shot to a mass vaccination site in Massachusetts, a day after the new rule was announced.

Maryann McMahon was in line at the Danvers mass vaccination site. She said both of her parents are over 75, and she took her father last week.

But with the state’s new guidelines, Maryann could receive a shot herself Thursday because she was bringing her mother, Mary Alice Grzyb.

“I was kind of surprised,” said McMahon. “My kids are home from school because the teachers haven’t gotten vaccinated. So, there’s a little bit of guilt knowing I could get one before the teachers. But if the governor says it’s ok, then it’s ok.”

A senior who was able to secure an appointment Thursday in Danvers told WBZ-TV it was challenging for her to get an appointment.

“It’s very stressful for seniors. You know, the whole thing. Getting the appointment and then just finding this place,” she said.

The woman’s daughter was able to get her own appointment when Baker announced the change Wednesday.

“I think it will help, especially a location like Gillette or something,” the woman’s daughter said. “I mean, if she was going to have to go there, I definitely was going to have to go with her. Or Fenway. I think it should help get people there. Especially just driving long distances.”

There was some confusion at the Danvers site on Wednesday. A crowd of people waited in the cold after word spread about extra vaccines that would be tossed out if they were not used. Some of the people who received the vaccine did not have an appointment and were not eligible under the state’s plan.

The state has updated its guidance to let clinics give out leftover doses that are set to expire, even in the recipient is not eligible.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.