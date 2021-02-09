CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Walgreens stores will begin offering COVID vaccine appointments in New Hampshire on Friday. As a result, the state’s call center will begin contacting some residents to move up their appointments.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said on Tuesday that the federal government will be sending Walgreens 3,400 vaccines a week to start that, doses that are separate from the state's weekly allotment.
Residents 65 and older, medically vulnerable people with two or more conditions, and other groups are currently eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in New Hampshire.
"We are committed to customer service, which is why we will mobilize our call centers to proactively reach out to Granite Staters in Phase 1B who are furthest out from their first dose to offer them these earlier appointments," Sununu said.
The call centers will also contact people who have not yet scheduled appointments because they either had incomplete registration data or have not finished the final step of the process.
For more information on the New Hampshire vaccine phases, click here.
In Massachusetts, Walgreens is already distributing vaccines at select locations. CVS Health was scheduled to begin offering COVID vaccines at a limited number of stores on Thursday, but the rollout has been pushed back to Friday.
