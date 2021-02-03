BOSTON (CBS) – President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday it will ship one million doses of COVID vaccines to thousands of pharmacies around the country starting next week.
As a result, 18 CVS locations around Massachusetts will be offering vaccinations for eligible residents starting February 11. Massachusetts is one of 11 states that will offer shots at CVS stores.
The government also announced it is increasing the number of vaccines it sends to states.
“Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” Karen Lynch, president and chief executive officer of CVS Health, said in a statement. “This is particularly true for underserved communities, which have been a focus for us throughout the pandemic.”
To start, Massachusetts has been allocated 21,600 doses to be distributed among 18 stores. When more vaccines are made available, CVS plans to expand the number of stores that will offer vaccinations.
Shots will be given on an appointment-only basis through CVS.com or the CVS Pharmacy app. Customers can also call 1-800-746-7287. Booking will begin as early as February 9 as participating locations receive doses, the company said.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.