WBZ Evening Forecast For February 7Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Web Extra: Hospice Worker Says Trip To Super Bowl A 'Dream' After Many 'Dark And Long' DaysCathy Bean works in hospice in South Portland, Maine. She told WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall going to the Super Bowl on the Patriots jet has been a "dream" after so many dark and long days during the pandemic.

6 hours ago

Web Extra: Health Care Hero's First-Ever Flight Is On Patriots Plane To Super BowlDionne Hamilton works in housekeeping at Berkshire Medical Center. She had never been on a plane until Sunday when she got to fly to the Super Bowl with 79 others on the Patriots team jet. She was very nervous.

6 hours ago

Web Extra: Robert Kraft Wishes He Could Have Brought More Health Care Heroes To Super BowlNew England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall in Florida Sunday he wanted to bring even more health care heroes to the Super Bowl than the 80 who flew on the Patriots plane.

7 hours ago

Web Extra: Dr. Mallika Marshall Flies To Tampa With Health Care Heroes On Patriots PlaneWBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall and photographer Chris Gobeille were on the Patriots plane Sunday with the health care heroes who went to Tampa for the Super Bowl.

8 hours ago