BOSTON (CBS) – Harvard graduate Amanda Gorman, who grabbed the national spotlight after her powerful poetry reading at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, read another poem before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The national young poet laureate recited a poem praising educator Trimaine Davis, ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin, who were all named “Honorary Captain” ahead of the game for their leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the entire poem:

Today we honor our three captains

For their actions and impact in

A time of uncertainty and need.

They’ve taken the lead,

Exceeding all expectations and limitations,

Uplifting their communities and neighbors

As leaders, healers and educators.

James has felt the wounds of warfare,

But this warrior still shares

His home with at-risk kids.

During Covid, he’s even lent a hand

Live-streaming football for family and fans.

Trimaine is an educator who works nonstop,

Providing his community with hotspots,

Laptops and tech workshops,

So his students have all the tools

They need to succeed in life and in school.

Suzie is the ICU nurse manager at a Tampa hospital.

Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible.

She lost her grandmothers to the pandemic,

And fights to save other lives in the ICU battle zone,

Defining the front line heroes risking their lives for our own.

Let us walk with these warriors,

Charge on with these champions,

And carry forth the call of our captains!

We celebrate them by acting

With courage and compassion,

By doing what is right and just.

For while we honor them today,

It is they who every day honor us.

Gorman previously made history on Jan. 20 as the youngest known inaugural poet to speak at a presidential inauguration. The Los Angeles native graduated from Harvard in 2020 and in 2019 performed an Independence Day poem with the Boston Pops to mark the Fourth of July on the Esplanade.