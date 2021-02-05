By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the better bits in late-night television involves celebrities reading their mean tweets on camera for Jimmy Kimmel. The late-night host and comedian’s staff typically gets as many people as possible to read a few tweets, saving the choicest ones for a montage that leads to plenty of laughs.

One of those celebrities in the past has been Tom Brady, as it’s not particularly difficult to find people on the internet who hate his guts. And while the Kimmel show has revealed snippets of Brady’s work in the past, the show played the longer cut of mean tweets in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

As always, it’s difficult to watch without chuckling as Brady reads the vitriol of some his fiercest haters.

Brady seemed to enjoy being called fat and other rather mean insults, but once a Tweeter brought his dog into the equation, the QB coudln’t take it anymore.

“That’s [bleeped] up!” Brady said.

We had seen the dog clip when Brady’s mean tweet reading was included in a larger montage, but in the context of seeing the rest of those mean tweets, it makes it clear that Brady can withstand all the personal insults that the internet can generate. Just don’t wish ill upon his dog.

Tom Brady and John Wick would become fast pals, no doubt.

Brady’s enjoyed having fun with Kimmel for some time. Last year, he chucked a football through Matt Damon’s window to help stoke the flame of a longstanding pretend feud between Damon and Kimmel.

Between this work and that old Funny or Die sketch, some of his commercials, and his guest appearance in “Ted 2,” Brady can take comfort knowing that he has a nice side gig in late-night comedy if he ever decides to stop playing football.