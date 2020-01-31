BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady may be the GOAT, but outside of New England, football fans don’t always love the Patriots’ quarterback.
And that’s putting it mildly.
As such, fans — especially fans on the internet — can occasionally say some not-very-nice things about Brady. Normally, Brady doesn’t hear those things, but when he’s participating in Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” segment, he has no choice.
In a “Mean Tweets” segment that aired this week, Brady read three different tweets from football fans who were not particularly fond of him. While he took the first two in stride, the third one that wished illness upon Brady’s dog made the normally composed Brady snap.
“That’s f—– up!” Brady replied.
Earlier in the segment, Brady didn’t take much offense to someone saying he has a butthole on his chin, or another tweet that was just flat-out rude. Check out Brady in the video below:
Fellow Patriot Sony Michel also caught some Twitter heat in the segment, as did Clay Matthews, who might have had the most original Twitter burn in the history of Twitter burns.