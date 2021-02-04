BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts that are now considered high risk for coronavirus infections has decreased for the third week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of towns in the high-risk red category is 153, down from 192 last week.
State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of Covid-19 cases.
As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Abington, Acushnet, Adams, Agawam, Ashburnham, Attleboro, Auburn, Avon, Ayer, Barnstable, Barre, Bellingham, Berkley, Berlin, Blackstone, Boxford, Boylston, Braintree, Brewster, Bridgewater, Brockton, Canton, Carver, Charlton, Chatham, Chelmsford, Chelsea, Chicopee, Clinton, Cohasset, Dartmouth, Dedham, Dennis, Dighton, Douglas, Dracut, East Bridgewater, Edgartown, Everett, Fairhaven, Fall River, Fitchburg, Foxborough, Framingham, Freetown, Gardner, Georgetown, Granby, Great Barrington, Groveland, Halifax, Hamilton, Hampden, Hanover, Hanson, Harwich, Haverhill, Holbrook, Holyoke, Hopedale, Hudson, Hull, Kingston, Lakeville, Lancaster, Lawrence, Leominster, Littleton, Lowell, Ludlow, Lunenburg, Lynn, Lynnfield, Malden, Mansfield, Marion, Marlborough, Marshfield, Maynard, Mendon, Merrimac, Methuen, Middleborough, Middleton, Milford, Millbury, Millis, Monson, Nahant, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Attleborough, North Brookfield, Norton, Norwood, Oak Bluffs, Orleans, Oxford, Palmer, Paxton, Peabody, Pembroke, Pepperell, Plainville, Plymouth, Quincy, Randolph, Raynham, Rehoboth, Revere, Rochester, Rutland, Salisbury, Sandwich, Saugus, Seekonk, Shirley, Somerset, Southampton, Southborough, Southbridge, Southwick, Spencer, Springfield, Sterling, Stoughton, Sutton, Swansea, Taunton, Templeton, Topsfield, Townsend, Tyngsborough, Uxbridge, Wakefield, Walpole, Wareham, Webster, West Boylston, West Bridgewater, West Brookfield, West Springfield, Westfield, Westminster, Westport, Westwood, Weymouth, Whitman, Winchendon, Winthrop, Worcester, Wrentham
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,602 new confirmed COVID cases and 74 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.