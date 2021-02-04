BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,602 new confirmed COVID cases and 74 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 507,166 while the total number of deaths is 14,489.
There were 81,286 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.29%.
There are 1,554 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, which is a decrease of 81 since Wednesday. There are 335 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 61,864 active cases in Massachusetts.