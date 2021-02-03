BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Patriots might not be in the Super Bowl, but that’s not stopping people here in Massachusetts from preparing for the big game.

“I have a Tom Brady shirt, and I’ll be wearing it proudly,” said Marlboro Hospital nurse Patrice Spicer. She is heading to Super Bowl LV as one of Massachusetts’ HealthCare Heros. “I was just absolutely speechless.”

Not everybody is as lucky as Patrice, but many people are already planning out their menus to have a COVID-safe home tailgating party.

Market Basket in Burlington was busy Wednesday afternoon with people stocking up.

“We got Doritos, wings, fries,” said Ivan Garcia.

“Every year we use to have a party, but, of course, it’s just the two of us this year, but we’ll be rooting for Tom Brady,” said Elizabeth Gemelli.

Restaurants from Boston to MetroWest are hoping to score big with special take-out menus as people stay home.

“I think that’s it’s very important for everyone in the community right now, with everything that’s been going on, to try and support as many of their local businesses are humanly possible,” said Cara Nance of Yellow Door Taqueria.

Yellow Door Taqueria in Boston is busy taking orders for taco kits.

“Everything is premade. You open it up; you kind of just dig in and enjoy with chips and gauc,” said Nance.

And at SkyBox109 in Natick, pizza and wings will be ready to fly out the door.

“But hopefully this is a one-year deal and next year we’re going back to having the Patriots in the Super Bowl and the place jammed up,” said owner Lou Carrier.