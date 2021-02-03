BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is rooting for Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. But Baker is also hoping people won’t be gathered in groups to watch the big game.

Baker was asked about the Super Bowl during his Wednesday press conference, and if he was rooting for a certain former Massachusetts resident to take home a seventh title.

“The guy gave the people of this region a chance to go to the Super Bowl for 20 years, and nine times out of that 20 years he did it, along with a heck of a lot of other people,” Baker said. “As a sports fan, I’m incredibly grateful that I had a chance to live in this 20 year period, because I’ve lived in other 20 year periods around here where things didn’t quite work that way. I am rooting for Tom Brady to win. I don’t see how anybody around here could possibly root for him to lose, because we got we got so much from him.”

Baker also spoke about COVID guidelines, saying people should avoid Super Bowl parties.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control issued safety guidelines for the Super Bowl.

Crowds and indoor spaces that are not well-ventilated should be avoided. Anyone holding an outdoor viewing party is asked to consider using a projector screen outside so guests have enough space to maintain a 6-foot distance from each other, the CDC said.

“If you’re going to watch the game – and I hope everybody has a chance to do that – you really ought to do it with the people you spend most of your days with,” said Baker. “If you’re going to be with anybody else,- I know this sounds a little ridiculous, but you should probably try to keep your distance, you should probably wear a mask, and you certainly, certainly shouldn’t share food or drink with those folks because that’s just asking for trouble.”