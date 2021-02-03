CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) — “Jeopardy!” has announced a new slate of guest hosts featuring some familiar faces. Talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, CNN host and “60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and CNN medical correspondent/”60 Minutes” contributor Dr. Sanjay Gupta will all be quizzing contestants this season.
The show is currently being guest hosted by the legendary “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings. Executive producer Mike Richards will be next to take over temporarily, followed by previously announced special guest hosts Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik.
A donation will be made to a charity of each guest host’s choice, equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete while they’re hosting.
New names added to the Jeopardy! guest host roster:
• Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz)
• Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper)
• Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie)
• Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta)https://t.co/Q9xS3bz5cS pic.twitter.com/j1vb6mXVmZ
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 3, 2021
“We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity,” Richards said in a statement.
“Jeopardy!” says there are still additional guest hosts to come, which will be announced at a later date.
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV.