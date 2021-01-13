CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS/CNN) — “Jeopardy!” has announced that some well-known celebrities will be filling in as guest hosts for the popular game show. Former “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings has been filling in as the first guest host since the death of TV icon Alex Trebek.

Journalist Katie Couric, Green Bay Packs quarterback Aaron Rodgers, “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker and “Big Bang Theory” actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik were all announced as upcoming guest hosts Wednesday. Before their episodes air, “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards will host the quiz show for two weeks.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” Richards said in a statement. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Trebek died on November 9, 2020 at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Rodgers, who appeared on a 2015 episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy,” revealed Tuesday that he will be one of the special guests filling in as a host this season as the show searches for a permanent replacement for Trebek.

“One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “They’re doing some guest-hosting spots. It’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I had the opportunity to do one of those … I’m excited about that opportunity.”

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV.

